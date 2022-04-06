Age 84, of Owosso, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at Sparrow Health Systems.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Rau and the Rev. John Walworth officiating. Burial will follow at Fremont Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Sharon was born Aug. 2, 1937, in Owosso, the daughter of Harold and Jean (Millis) Neverman.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1955. Shortly after graduation she married Brent Fruchey in Corunna on March 17, 1956.
Sharon enjoyed sewing, playing games, camping and traveling. Most of all, she loved holidays and time spent with family.
Sharon was a homemaker and spent her life raising and caring for her family. Her Christian faith was an essential part of her life. Her generous and caring way touched many lives wherever she went.
Sharon is survived by her husband; children Pam (Rick) Musson, Lisa (Craig) Gibbs and Sue (Clint) Manning; grandchildren Morgan Gibbs, Paige, Trent and Rylee Manning; and other loving family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her father, mother and brother Fred.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee Harvest Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
