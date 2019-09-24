Age 89, of Durand, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. The Rev. John Walworth will officiate with burial to follow in Riverside Cemetery in Henderson.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 24, at the funeral home.
Rachel was born Nov. 19, 1929, in Rush Township to Grover C. and Susan (Ireland) Baird. She graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1947. On Sept. 10, 1949, she married Donald Edward Taylor Sr. in Owosso.
She spent her life as a bookkeeper for Ross Buick and Bachus Ford. Rachel enjoyed family time and tending to her flowers.
Rachel is survived by her son Donald Taylor Jr.; grandchildren Nick (Heather) Taylor, Carrie McGraw and Michelle Taylor; great-grandchildren D’ante, Raegan, Avery and Hadley; and great great-granddaughter, Blayze.
She was predeceased by both of her parents, husband Donald Edward Taylor Sr. Nov. 10, 2014, daughter Sidney McGraw June 10, 2019, and all of her siblings.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Taylor’s name can be directed to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County, 2005 Copas Road, Owosso, Michigan 48867.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.