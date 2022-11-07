Age 93, of Laingsburg, passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Willows of Okemos.
Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Laingsburg Chapel. The Rev. Tom Rundell will officiate with burial to follow at Laingsburg Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service Tuesday.
Jean was born in Detroit, on March 6, 1929, the daughter of Fred and Pearl (Randall) Hike. She was married to Bob Hagerty for 72 years and they had three children. She loved her gardens and was a member of the Looking Glass River Sportsman’s Auxiliary.
Jean is survived by her son Larry (Cindy) Hagerty; grandchildren James (Sherri) Claucherty, Tina (Randy) Zimmerman, Larry (Jackie) Hagerty, Jr. and Fred (Heather) Moritz, Jr.; and great-grandchildren Daniel, Emily, Alex, Morgan, Elizabeth, Kevin, Kadie, Hailey, Wyatt and Paige.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert Hagerty and daughter Cathy Moritz.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
