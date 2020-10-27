Martha Ellyn Binger

Age 91, of Flushing, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Pleasant View.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Donald Wentz officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. Thursday until the time of service.
Martha was born March 2, 1929, in Eaton, Indiana, the daughter of John and Maurine (Lewis) Rearick.
She enjoyed gardening and canning and loved being outdoors on the farm, as well as fishing and camping. Martha looked forward to get-togethers and cooking for her family; especially her homemade noodles and pies.
She was an active member of the Duplain Church of Christ and the disabled veterans group.
Martha was employed through the years at Swanson Manufacturing until her marriage to Charles “Bud” Binger when she became a farmer’s wife.
Martha is survived by her children Barbara (Bill) Otto, Sandra Flatter (Bob Ochodnicky), Stephen (Debra) Flatter and Charlene (Michael) David; 15 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her grandma Bo-Bo, husband Charles “Bud” Binger, son Paul Flatter, two grandchildren and two brothers
Memorial contributions are suggested to DAV or other veterans charity.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
