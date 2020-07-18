Age 91, of Durand, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Ohana AFC in Manton.
A graveside service will take place 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon on Monday, July 20, 2020. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
Lucile Jean Loomis was born Nov. 9, 1928, in Owosso, a daughter of John “Tim” and Mae (Neeson) Loomis. On June 2, 1951, she married Chester Liestenfeltz. Lucile was a member of the First Congregational Church of Durand and the Durand Women’s V.F.W. Auxiliary. She enjoyed raising her children and spending time with her family.
Lucile is survived by her sons Steven (Ellen) Liestenfeltz and Matt (Rebecca Schichtel) Liestenfeltz; grandchildren Regan, Brad, Dan and Joe; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Chester Liestenfeltz; daughters Mindy and Laurie; siblings Leroy (Doreen) Loomis and Elton (Virginia) Loomis; and her parents John “Tim” and Mae Loomis.
Memorial contributions in Lucile’s name are suggested to the Durand Union Station or the Congregational Christian Church of Perry.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
