Michael John Welte

Age 79, of Corunna, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Ryan Riley officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Caledonia Township.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Mike was born June 24, 1940, the son of Burton and Mary (Riley) Welte.
He graduated from St. Paul Catholic High School in Owosso and then attended Northern Michigan University in Marquette.
Mike was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, and was also a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1139 in Caledonia Township
On Feb. 9, 1963, he married the love of his life, Kay Anne Barlage, they were 27 days from their 57th wedding anniversary.
Mike retired from General Motors in skilled trades as a journeyman pipefitter after 33 years of service in 1995.
Mike enjoyed life to the fullest, he spent his later years after retirement at the Lake house at Leisure lake where he enjoyed hanging out on the deck with family, friends, and any stranger that happened to walk by and of course plenty of pontoon rides. He loved his family and they always came first. Mike loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all his heart; they will certainly miss him.
The last few years Mike enjoyed his winters down in Florida, where he and Kay spent many sunsets walking on the beach with thanksgiving and gratitude for all of their blessings.
Mike is survived by his wife Kay; children and grandchildren Rick (Crystie) Welte, Brenden, Owen, Addisen and Wynn; Dean (Suzanne) Welte, Hannah (Ian) Ebe and Cameron, Dirk (Marla) Welte, Katee, Jack and Jonathon Elliott, Brody (Jessica) Welte, Jonah, Asher and Phinneas; great-grandchildren Kaydence Bachi, Thomas Ebe, and one on the way; brothers James (Carole) Welte and George (Krista) Welte; sister-in-law Sue Smith; brother-in-law Ron (Tuki) Barlage; along with several nieces, nephews and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to The Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
