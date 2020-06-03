Of Flusing, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Owosso.
Dolores was born Sept. 27, 1933, in Owosso, to parents James and Elizabeth (Doane) Eva.
She went to Corunna High School and graduated in 1950. She joined the Marines Jan. 3, 1952, and served through Jan. 2, 1955. She received a honorable discharge as a sergeant. She spent her years in Hawaii. She received many military awards and medals.
Dolores came home and enrolled at the University of Michigan and became a registered nurse. She worked for the state of Michigan until her retirement. She married Douglas Shaft Nov. 10, 1962, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand. Doug passed away Oct. 27,1986. They had no children. They spent time going up north boating, hunting and fishing.
Dolores is survived by sisters and brother Barbara, Joan, Celia, Gary, Virginia, Sharon and Marsha; and many nieces and nephews.
Two sisters preceded her in death, Margaret and Donna Jean; and two brothers, Larry and Richard.
Services will take place at 1 p.m. June 5, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Owosso. A military service will be conducted,. Memorials may be sent to Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
