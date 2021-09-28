Age 84, of Prudenville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at home with his loving family by his side.
James was born Nov. 29, 1936, in Ovid, to Walter and Helen (Updegradff) Clock. He grew up in the Ovid area and graduated from Fulton Township High School near Maple Rapids. On April 19, 1958, in Ovid, James married Gayla Louise Bashore.
James worked in the laboratory for Michigan Milk Producers Association in Ovid from 1957 to 1999. He was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader for many years. He served as treasurer for his bowling league for several years and was an avid fisherman. James served the city of Ovid as a trustee on the city council and served several years as mayor pro tem.
Surviving Mr. Clock are his loving wife of 63 years, Gayla Louise Clock, of Prudenville; sons Brook (Kathie) Clock, of St. Johns, and Brian (Julie) Clock, of Prudenville; grandchildren Megan, Mallory, Holly and Bailey; great-grandchildren John, Kensi and Reagan; sister Audrey Bancroft, of Ovid; and several nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents, sister Elaine Moorehouse and brother Charlie Clock.
Memorial services for James Walter Clock will be conducted at a later date. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in memory of James are asked to be directed to Heartland Hospice, 564 Progress St., West Branch, MI 48661.
Christler Funeral Home, Prudenville Chapel is serving the family. Condolences can be sent to the family online at christler-holdship.com.
