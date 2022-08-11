Age 85, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Durand Convalescent Center.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service Sunday at the funeral home.
JoAnn was born Oct. 12, 1936 in Owosso, the daughter of Quinton and Louise (Marks) Mason.
She attended Owosso High School and St. John’s United Church of Christ.
JoAnn was a member of the Owosso V.F.W. Post 9455. She enjoyed crafts such as painting, knitting and crocheting. JoAnn loved traveling with her husband throughout the United States.
She married Daniel Polhamus at St. John’s United Church of Christ on Dec. 31, 1953; he predeceased her on Dec. 11, 2011.
JoAnn is survived by her sister Thelma (Doug) Tobey and sister-in-law Joyce Mason and their families; nieces and nephews Sherry (Dub) Fairfield, Ken (Monica) Garske, Janis (Ed) McLosky, Randy (Amy) Garske, Melissa Bartos, Kirk (Josie) Tobey, Marcy (Tim) Gibson and their families; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband and siblings Connie Sewell, Eugene Mason, Wayne Mason, Barbara Day, Jack Mason, Donna Garske, Jay Mason, Ruth Tate and Sharon Womble.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Grace Hospice
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
