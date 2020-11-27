Age 87, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Pleasant View.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m.
Glen was born on May 11, 1933, to Sydney and Maud (Decker) Rosenberger. He proudly served in the United States National Guard.
Glen married Beverly Boroff on Jan. 23, 1954 in Clio.
Glen worked for Memorial Healthcare Center for many years. During his life Glen enjoyed spending time with his family, family get-togethers, and supporting his grandkids at their sporting events and activities. He also enjoyed remodeling homes.
He is survived by his children Janie (Edwin) Routson, Betty (William) Spencer, Yvonne (Malcom) Anderson, Kathryne (James) Barrett, David (Julie) Rosenberger, Robert Rosenberger, Sally (Greg) Piper, and Glen J. Rosenberger; grandchildren Stacey (Kirk) Gildner, Jeremy Routson, Ben (Blair) Routson, Heather (Troy) Smith, Heidi (Patrick) Bradley, James (Sherry) Barrett, Joseph (Christina) Barrett, David (Michelle) Rosenberger, Robert Rosenberger, Melissa Rosenberger, Jessica Rosenberger (Matt), Sara (Matthew) Hilliker and Billy (Alisha) Spencer; 18 great-grandchildren Gavin, Alleigh, Chloe, Allison, Mitchel, Hayden, Jackson, Brittney, Blake, Chance, Dakota, Calvin, Gracie, Conner, Oliver, Charlotte, Parker, Ava and Piper; sister Barb (Artchie) Dalasinski; and his sister-in-law Gladys Rosenberger.
He was predeceased by his wife Beverly Rosenberger, his son Floyd Rosenberger, his grandchildren Brian, Adam and great-grandchild Dakota; siblings Fred (Iola) Rosenberger, Julian (Mary) Rosenberger, Victor Rosenberger, Clyde (Rosie) Rosenberger, Bernice (Warren) Montague, Gertrude (Dean) Moore and Doris ( Rodney) Kober.
