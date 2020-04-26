Age 99, passed from this life into glory on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
A private family graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Alice was born in Sandusky, Michigan on Nov. 12, 1920; the first daughter to George and Maragaret (Neider) Reichert.
She married Marshall McCollum in Corunna on February 27, 1940 and he preceded her in death on Jan. 17, 2017, after celebrating 76 years of marriage.
Together they raised two daughters, Marsha Sue Rainey and Kathryn Marie (James) Noonon.
Alice was a faithful member of the First Church of Christ in Owosso, where she served in various areas, from Sunday school teacher to Women’s Council and VBS to helping with funeral dinners. She and Marshall enjoyed being part of the Prime Timers group and the trips that they took with them.
Alice was employed for many years at the D.M. Christian store in Owosso until after it became Weichmann’s. Much to her daughters’ delight and benefit, she often spent at the store far beyond her earnings. Her last employment was with the City of Owosso on the Elections Board in Precinct 1 at Emerson School for 26 years.
Alice and Marshall enjoyed summers at their cabin in Mio, Michigan and spent their winters in the Orlando, Florida, area for nearly 30 years.
Alice was a shopper and could always find a mall whether it be in Michigan or Florida or somewhere along the way. She also enjoyed sewing and was self-taught. Her two first and second born granddaughters, Julie and Jackie, had many adorable dresses “hand-made with love by Grandma.” Alice made quilts for her great-grandchildren and also for many other family members. Alice did ceramics for many years creating many treasured keepsakes including a complete nativity set.
Much to the dismay of Marsh, Alice enjoyed watching QVC and at one time spoke live “on-air” with a host and in her final years when she could no longer attend church, she looked forward to Sunday morning TV services.
Alice was faithful in placing flowers on her parents’ graves for the past 75 years, a testament to her character and devotion to what mattered to her.
In addition to her daughters and son-in-law, Alice is survived by four beloved grandchildren, Julie Marie (Rob) Thomas, James Donald (Pam) Rainey, Douglas Marshall Noonon and David James (Kathy) Noonon; nine special great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great granddaughter on the way; sister Katie Dennis; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband Marshall; son-in-law Donald L. Rainey; granddaughters Jackie Sue Shannon and Jodi Margaret Rainey; and eight brothers Nick, Tony, Andy, Frank, Jake, John, Paul and Russ.
The verse she wrote in her grandchildren’s birthday cards, Proverbs 3:5-6,
‘Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him and He will make your paths straight.’
Thank you mom for all the prayers and acts of love which beautified a life well-lived now passed to its reward.
