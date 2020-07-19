Age 54, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Sparrow Health Systems.
A time of sharing will be held at 5 p.m. today, July 19, 2020, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
Connie was born April 29, 1966, in Owosso, the daughter of Bob Janes and Esther Dodson.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1984.
Connie was an avid animal lover and enjoyed playing on various pool teams as well as volunteering her time feeding the needy and homeless. She was a loving wife and gave her life to God in Heaven in the last part of her life.
Connie married Frank Garcia on Nov. 1, 2008, in Sinton, Texas.
She was employed through the years at Fiesta Hair and spent time helping at S.C.O.A. with Meals on Wheels.
Connie is survived by her husband; her mother; sister Dana Scheffer; nieces Kayla, Joie and Brittany; nephew Tony; step-children Frank Garcia Jr., Lupe (Jennifer) Garcia and Pike (Gail) Garcia and Anita (Chris) Ott; several step-grandchildren; special friend Carla Ellis; and other loving friends and family.
She was predeceased by her father.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
