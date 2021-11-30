Robert Richard Quirk

Age 76, of Louisville, formerly of Corunna, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Robert retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. He enjoyed woodworking, golfing, hunting, and spending time with his grandkids.
He is preceded in death by parents Elmer and Delores (Behl) Quirk; sister Carol Vargas; and nephew Edward Quirk.
Survived by his wife of 57 years Carolyn Ann Leggett Quirk; sons Robert (Julie) Quirk, James (Lisa) Quirk and Scott (Shannon) Quirk; daughters Wendy (Donnie) Swanner and Mary (Richie) Hatcher; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother Edward (Laurie) Quirk; sister Linda Cook; nephew Edward Quirk; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations can be made to The Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902.
No services are planned at this time. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, smithfuneralandcremation.com
