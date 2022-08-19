Helen Louise Marrah

Age 85, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Owosso Memorial Healthcare.
Helen was born in Owosso, on Sept. 16, 1936, the youngest child of Harry and Leona Buehler and she resided in Owosso her entire life. She graduated from Owosso High School in 1954 and spent many years managing the Don Marrah Carpet store in downtown Owosso. After her retirement from Toledo Commutator, she accepted a position as a monitor for Emerson School where she worked for 18 years until February 2022, only leaving due to illness. She was looking forward to returning to her Emerson School family of friends this fall. The employees and students of Emerson meant the world to her, and she was extremely grateful for their years of support and kindness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.