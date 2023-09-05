Michael Carey Ackerson

A devoted family man and lifelong resident of Corunna, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.
Born on Aug. 27, 1956, in Owosso, to Jack and Janis (Kerby) Ackerson.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$19.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$55.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$104.00
|for 182 days
|One Year
|$197.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$54.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$118.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
A devoted family man and lifelong resident of Corunna, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.
Born on Aug. 27, 1956, in Owosso, to Jack and Janis (Kerby) Ackerson.
Michael was a graduate of Corunna High School, class of 1974. He spent 24 dedicated years at Meridian Brick before retiring in 2018, and since then he spent much of his time on the family farm, a place close to his heart and filled with cherished memories.
Michael is survived by his mother Janis Ackerson and daughters Nichole (Mike) Minzey and Maggie Donelow. His joy was multiplied by his grandchildren Addie, Harper, Devon (Jocelyn), Alexis and Olivia who brought immense happiness to his life. He also leaves behind his brother Steve (Tamie) Ackerson and sisters Julianne Ackerson (Steve Skrbec) and Kristy Ferrier.
He was predeceased by his father Jack, brother Allen and brother-in-law Dan Ferrier.
Michael’s extended family includes Joyce (Dick) Batchelor, Donna Boone and many others who will remember him fondly.
Michael’s legacy is one of steadfast love for his family.
A celebration of his life and dinner will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the Caledonia Township Hall.
Memories, condolences and pictures can be shared with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
Memorial contributions in Michael’s name can be directed to Memorial Hospice.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.