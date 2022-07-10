Clyde Louis ‘Louie’ Disbrow

Age 85, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, in Zephyrhills, Florida.
Louie was born June 26, 1936, in Marion, to TD and Iva Fern Disbrow. He graduated from Perry High School in 1954 and served two years in the United States Army.
Louie was a General Motors retiree. He was a member of the Morrice Lions Club. He held many offices locally and at the district level. Louie was also a proud member of the Zephyrhills Moose Lodge. He never met a stranger.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife of 25 years Stella Jean (Smith) Disbrow, mother of his children, his son Ted Kenneth Disbrow, brother Fred Disbrow and sister Pat Force.
He is survived by loving wife Mary Jane Disbrow; daughter Brenda (Jon) Goodrich of Shelbyville, Tennessee, son Joe Louis (Kim) Disbrow of Northville; grandchildren Jeffrey Louis (Kim) Goodrich, Andrew (Ashley) Goodrich, Jesse Disbrow, Josh Disbrow, Jozette Ward; great-grandson Evan Louis Goodrich; stepchildren Douglas (Virginia) Sego, Patricia (Timothy) O’Bryant, Thomas (Kim) Sego; grandchildren Heather (Dell) Storball, Joshua (Jane E.) Sego, Matthew (Cassie) O’Bryant, Melissa (David) McKean, Coleman Sego, Morgan Sego; great-grandchildren Casey, Lamar, Hayley, Michaela, Paige, Michael, Sam, Jake, Remington and Colt. He is also survived by sisters Luella Kloss, Gertrude Haas, Ruth Crandall and Linda Smith; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will start at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Morrice, with the service at 11 a.m.
Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery in Perry.
