Age 92, of Corunna, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Pleasant View.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, April 12, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Calvin Emerson officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Daniel was born Oct. 4, 1928, in Pontiac, the son of Frank and Lilah (Brandeberry) Bendall.
He graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1947, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, from 1949 to 1952.
Daniel enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and woodworking.
He married Joyce Jean Rosekrans April 7, 1956. They recently celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Daniel worked at Standard Lumber and Valley Lumber. He also worked for the Ann Arbor Railroad as an engineer.
He is survived by his wife Joyce; children Deborah Bendall and Daniel Bendall (Stephanie Taylor); brothers Jerry (Marge) Bendall and John (Mary) Bendall; sister-in-law Kay Bendall; and nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by siblings Norma (Gene) Marriage, Frank (Rita) Bendall and Phillip D. Bendall.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family to be used to honor Daniel at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
