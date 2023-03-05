Louise “Sally” Elizabeth Damerow

Age 87, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at St. Paul Catholic Church with The Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. A rosary will be prayed at 7.
Louise was born Nov. 3, 1935 in Detroit, the daughter of Robert and Margaret (Bery) Ryan.
She graduated from Gross Pointe High School with the class of 1955.
Louise was an active member at St. Paul Catholic Church. She enjoyed being involved with the 4-H program, golfing and bowling. Louise looked forward to the time she spent with her family — especially her grandchildren.
She married Robert Damerow at St. Joan of Arc in Gross Pointe Park on Jan. 7, 1956. He predeceased her on Sept. 5, 2018.
Louise worked as a realtor in Shiawassee County for 10 years before becoming a broker and establishing Sally Damerow Realty in 1993. She operated her brokerage for 12 years before retiring in 2005, at the age of 70.
Louise is survived by her sons Robert (Karen) Damerow, David (Mari) Damerow, Thomas (Heather) Damerow, Donald (Lois) Damerow,and Kenneth (Grace) Damerow; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; brother-in-law Joseph Duster; along with countless other loving family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Joanne Ryan; sister, Nancy Duster; and infant brother, Jackie Burnett.
Memorial contributions should be directed to St. Paul Catholic Church.
