Rhonda Kay Young

Age 54, of St. Louis, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly at her home Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
A memorial service will take place at noon Thursday, Jan. 27, at Smith Family Funeral Homes in St. Louis, with the Rev. Mona Kindel officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m., at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Owosso.
Rhonda was born in Owosso, on Feb. 3, 1967, the daughter of Leonard and Diane (Goldman) Bates. Many would describe her as independent, funny and strong willed (yes, possibly stubborn). She had a loyalty to love.
Rhonda was a homebody, but enjoyed keeping in touch by phone. She would often speak about God, family, food, her kitties and always had a joke to share. Recent conversations were filled with excitement over her newly completed “She-Shed.” Every conversation with her was honest and intentional. Rhonda also spent time cooking family recipes handed down from her mom, crocheting blankets for others and shopping flea markets for antique treasures to decorate her She-Shed. She will be greatly missed.
Rhonda is survived by sons R. Allen Metz and Anthony Metz; longtime companion Dave Beuthin; siblings Thomas (Connie) Bates, Rodney (Jackie) Bates, Kathleen (Michael) Brown, Christine (David )Markette, Michael (Teri) Bates, David (Mary) Bates, Alicia (Matthew) O’Connor and Nicki (Jason) Stafford; and many extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Edward Homola II.
Online condolences may be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes in St. Louis.
