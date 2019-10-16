Jacqueline (Jackie) passed away Oct. 15, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. O’Brien presiding.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Nelson House Funeral home. A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m.
Jackie was born Nov. 23, 1933, in Detroit; the daughter of Lucien and Laura (Joanette) Caron.
She married Keith Ellis June 15, 2006. Together, the snowbirds have enjoyed Florida winters and Michigan summers for 13 years.
Jackie was an intelligent woman. She graduated at the age of 16 from St. Paul Catholic High School in 1950. She had a mind for math — she was a career accountant and was still preparing tax returns up until the age of 84.
She was a gifted artist and a skilled seamstress. She also had a talent for reupholstering furniture, making wool rugs and caning chairs. She was an avid reader, and could always be swept away with a good book or two.
Jackie never missed a party or an opportunity for adventure. She loved camping, snowmobiling, boating, and fishing on the big lakes.
She enjoyed debating politics and always kept apprised of current events. Her nightly news channel contrasted her husband’s news, and led to some lively discussions.
Jacqueline is survived by her husband Keith; children Caron Seward, David (Kathleen) Kelly, Shawn (Kathy Ann) Kelly and Deborah (Dan) Ritter; son-in-law Keith Seward; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister Lorraine (Dale) Constine; sisters-in-law Laurae (Gene) Brown and Barb Schooley; her husband’s children Kathe Ellis, Rob (Jane) Ellis, Dan (Sonja) Ellis and Dave (Anne) Ellis; lifelong friend Joan Kebler; and many other special family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband Richard W. Kelly and husband Ivan D. Tinklepaugh.
During her last months, she had a revolving door of guests; and food, friendship and family were plentiful. She was blessed with so much support. A special thank you to Ashley for her care and compassion these last four months.
Memorial donations are suggested to St. Paul School and Memorial Heathcare-Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
