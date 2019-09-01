William R. Hayes

Age 79, died at home surrounded by his family Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
He was born Oct. 18, 1939, in Detroit to the late William and Eleanor Hayes.
Bill served in the U.S. Navy from 1956-60. His talents included woodworking, furniture-making, matting and framing, and, most importantly, caring for his six grandchildren until they were off on there own. They will fondly miss him.
He is survived by his wife Rosemary; children William (Ann), Kellie Haines (Dan) and Michael (Julie); grandchildren Samuel, Nicholas, Halle, Zachary, Madison and Charlie; and brothers David and Thomas.
The family welcomes friends and family to celebrate Bill’s life from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 8, at Lowell Arts, 223 W. Main in Lowell.
In lieu of flowers, donate to Gilda’s Club of Grand Rapids, Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center, Spectrum Health Hospice, Lowell Arts or Shiawassee Arts Center in Owosso.
To send a message of sympathy, sign Bill’s online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: michigancremation.com.
