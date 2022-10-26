Esther Louise AtkinsonNov. 3, 1927 - Oct. 25, 2022

Age 94, of Lennon, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at home surrounded by her family and caregivers.
A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. The Rev. John Walworth will officiate with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Vernon.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Esther was born in Flint, on Nov. 3, 1927, to the late Wilbur and Pearl Schnepp, the youngest of three girls. In her early years she enjoyed skating at Atwood Stadium and watching movies at the Capital Theater. Later, her family moved to the Lennon area and she attended Swartz Creek schools, where she would meet the love of her life, Bill. In high school (class of 1946) Esther was active in basketball, softball, school plays and student government.
On June 12, 1948, Esther and Bill were married in Lennon and she continued her busy life, raising five boys and keeping books for the family businesses: Atkinson Construction and Holiday Shores.
Esther and Bill celebrated 68 years together before his passing in 2016. Together they had five boys: Bill (Beth) of Durand, Dave (Shannon) of Gaines, Dan (Cindy) of Durand, John (Sue) of Durand and Jerry (June) of Durand, along with 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Everyone who knew Esther knew she loved family. She took care of everyone with special Sunday meals, hundreds of birthday cakes and a loving, listening ear whenever it was needed. She enjoyed family and friends, gardening and whatever traveling they did.
Our family would like to thank her caregivers: Lori Grumley, Jan Rosencrantz, Lesa Sherman, Jenny McReynolds and Michelle Leatherman for all the love and kindness they have given. They are truly angels.
Memorial contributions given in Mrs. Atkinson’s name are suggested to the Loaves and Fishes food bank.
