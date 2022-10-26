Esther Louise AtkinsonNov. 3, 1927 - Oct. 25, 2022

Age 94, of Lennon, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at home surrounded by her family and caregivers.

A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. The Rev. John Walworth will officiate with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Vernon.

