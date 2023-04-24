Paul Frank Harvath

Age 71, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Age 71, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Private family graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Paul was born Nov. 20, 1951, in Owosso, the son of John and Lyle (Wisenbaugh) Harvath.
He attended Owosso High School.
Paul enjoyed the outdoors, from his passion of gardening to golfing. He was also an avid bowler and hunter in his early years.
He married Sharon Reese at the Cornerstone Church on Dec. 14, 1985.
Paul retired from General Motors Truck and Bus after many years of service.
Paul is survived by his wife Sharon; son Ryan Harvath; daughter Nicole Harvath; sister Marcia Harvath-Criss; brother Dennis Harvath; brother-in-law Ken DeLong; nieces Jennifer DeLong, Aimee DeLong, MaLissa Schutt and Abby Criss; nephews Dennis Rivett and Danny Rivett; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his sister, MaLinda DeLong and brother, Tim Harvath.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
