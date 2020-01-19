Age 56, of Bancroft, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Sparrow Health System in Lansing.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 501 N. Saginaw St. in Durand. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Paul was born Jan. 12, 1964, in Solihull, England, to Michael and Wendy (Smith) Harris. He grew up in Wales and moved to the United States, making Bancroft his home for the past 20 years.
He married the love of his life Catherine, and they recently celebrated 20 years together. He worked for Kroger Foods as a manager in Lansing. Paul grew up playing English football and rugby and was an assistant varsity soccer coach in Durand, as well as an AYSO soccer coach.
He played with the Flint Rogues Rugby team for a number of years. He worked on many projects with his children in 4-H and loved traveling.
Paul leaves behind his loving wife Catherine; children David, Samuel, Lucy and Charlotte Harris; father Michael Harris and sister Liz Harris.
He was predeceased by his mother Wendy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
