Marilyn Rose Kuchar

Age 79, of Elsie, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, at Sparrow Health Systems, Lansing.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at St. Cyril’s Catholic Church, Bannister, with the Rev. Raj Bandaru presiding. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Elsie.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15, and from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 16, with the family present from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie. A rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Marilyn was born in Elsie, on July 2, 1943, the daughter of Andrew and Mary (Surik) Fabus. She graduated from Elsie High School with the class of 1961. Marilyn married Louis Paul Kuchar on Sept. 14, 1968, at St. Cyril’s Catholic Church, Bannister. They were blessed with 35 years of marriage, prior to his passing on June 3, 2004.
Marilyn was her class treasurer. She looked forward to monthly lunches with classmates. Marilyn enjoyed crafts and gardening. She was a lifetime member of St. Cyril’s Catholic Church, where she coordinated funeral dinners for more than 30 years. She was also a member of the St. Cyril’s Altar Society and a member of the Literary Club.
She is survived by sons Tom Kuchar of Elsie and Brian Kuchar of Elsie; siblings Carole and Fred Nixon of Bannister and Andrea Clark of St. Johns; and brother and sister-in-law John and Elaine Kuchar of Henderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Louis Kuchar.
Memorials may be made to WOES Polka Palace or a charity of the donor’s choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.