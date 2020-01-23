Age 67, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. John Miller officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Clayton was born Nov. 24, 1952, in Owosso, the son of John and Alberta (Wisenbaugh) Simmons.
He graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1970.
Clayton was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time “up north” with his family hunting, fishing, off-roading and boating. He had a love for animals and was known to take in many strays as “family” through the years.
He married Sandra Priestley in Highland Nov. 5, 1988.
Clayton was employed with Midwest Bus for the past 20 years.
Clayton is survived by his wife Sandy; children Robin Risner, Dennis (Jackie) DeMott, Rhonda Hubbard and Deanna Brown; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three nieces and one nephew; four great-nieces, two great-nephews and one great-great niece; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his son Rodney Risner Sr.; daughter Janice Renee Mays; granddaughter Tiffany DeMott; son-in-law Jerry Brown; his parents; and sisters Diane (Ricky) Hampton and Joyce Simmons.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.