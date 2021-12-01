Age 85, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
She leaves behind her husband of 66 years, Joel Rugh, and daughter Mara J. Rugh, who put the sunshine in her life.
In addition, Joan is survived by granddaughters Jessica Frantz and Jennifer Johnson, and great-grandchildren Eleanor and Timmy Johnson.
Preceding Joan in death was her son Randy Rugh.
