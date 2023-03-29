Joseph F. Sovis

Age 79, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Hospice House of Shiawassee.
Services will take place at noon Thursday, March 30, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Moull officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Owosso.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service, Thursday, at the funeral home.
Joseph was born Dec. 17, 1943 in Flint, the son of Frank and Amelia Sovis.
He graduated from St. Michael’s Maple Grove.
He was a member of Knights of Columbus, 4th degree. Farming was Joseph’s life and he was partial to John Deere tractors.
Joseph married Linda K.Walton on March 20, 1965, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso.
He retired from General Motors as a repairman.
Joseph is survived by his wife Linda; sons Joseph (Christi) Sovis and Michael (Trish) Sovis; grandchildren Zachary, Anthony, Matthew (Melissa), Lindzey (Drew) and Morrissa; great-grandchildren Isabella, Emery, Olivia, Zavier, Eden and Eveline; brothers Martin and Robert; and sister Frances.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee.
