Age 95, of Owosso, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home.
Jacqualine was born May 20, 1924, in Elberta, the daughter of Curtis and Violet Elliott.
She was a graduate of Owosso High School.
Jacqualine was a member of First Congregational Church; Kerby School Palette and Brush; Shiawassee Arts Council, where she was a board member and secretary; Salvation Army advisory board; Shiawassee Area Literacy Association board member; and Owosso Country Club.
She married Robert H. Bruff in Buckhannon, West Virginia, April 17, 1943.
Jacqualine was employed for 10 years with Michigan Employment Security and as a personnel manager with Toledo Commutator for 25 years.
She is survived by her daughter Penny O’Bryant; sons Robert N. (Linda) Bruff, Michael E. (Robin) Bruff and Brian C. Bruff; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother Curt (Joyce) Elliott; and many other loving family and friends.
Jacqualine was predeceased by her husband Robert, brother Bud (Pat) Elliott and son-in-law David O’Bryant.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee Arts Council, Salvation Army or Shiawassee Area Literacy.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
