Age 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
Elna loved her husband, her family and everyone she met. She was a homemaker, loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed meeting the needs of her family and friends. She was a faithful and serving member of First Baptist Church of Laingsburg for over 60 years.
Elna was born May 1, 1936, in Buchanan, Tennessee, to Woodrow and Artie B. (Coleman) Merrell. That is where she met the love of her life, Robert “Gene” Culpepper. They married shortly after she graduated from Buchanan High School in 1954.
Together they had four children: Micheal (Linda) Culpepper, Rhea (Robert) Ball, Belinda (Robert) Magee and Gail (Mark) Axt. Robert and Elna were blessed with eight grandchildren Daniel (Allison) Culpepper, Kyle Culpepper, Chad (Heather) McCarrick, Bradley (Heather) McCarrick, Christa (Micheal) Maldonado, Landon (Angela) Axt, Natalie (Michael) Austin and Westley (Kari) Axt. They were also blessed with 18 great-grandchildren.
Elna was preceded in death by her parents Woodrow and Artie B. Merrell; daughter Rhea Ball; and brothers Jerry and Larry Merrell.
A funeral service will take place at noon Saturday, Feb. 26, at First Baptist Church of Laingsburg, 901 W. Grand River Road in Laingsburg. The Revs. Steve Brown and Bob Magee will officiate with burial to follow in Laingsburg Cemetery.
Elna’s family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
