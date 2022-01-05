Kathy Marie Confer

Loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend.
Age 44, of Perry, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. The Rev. Russell Marklund will officiate, with words and prayer by the Rev. Randy Andrews. Burial will be at a future time at Roselawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service Saturday, at the funeral home.
Kathy was born March 18, 1977, in Lansing, the daughter of Alvin and Judy (Klingbeil) Austin.
She graduated from Perry High School with the class of 1995.
Kathy loved exploring places, new and old. She cherished a lifelong love of the fine, and especially the performing arts. She reveled in finding new culinary experiences, learning to prepare many dishes herself. Most of all, Kathy loved to share her gifts and interests with her family, especially her husband and daughter, who were the light of her life.
She married Dustin Confer in Perry at the First Church of the Nazarene on June 26, 1999.
Kathy left the workplace to focus on raising and educating her daughter, Ashlee. She turned her office and management skills to her family and home, striving for the ideals of the Proverbs 31 woman.
Kathy is survived by her husband Dustin Confer; daughter Ashlee Ellen Confer; father Alvin (Jane) Austin; brother; five sisters; several nieces and nephews; in-laws Herb (Wendy) Confer; along with many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her mother Judy Austin and grandparents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the church or charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
