Age 49, of Mt Morris, passed away Aug. 20, 2019. He was born in Flint, April 9, 1970.
He graduated from Meridian High School with the class of 1989.
Frank worked as a handyman in the Mt. Morris area.
He is survived by his father Donald (Patricia) Mielcarek, of Corunna; sisters Dawn (Raymond) Campbell, Vickie (Stanley) Johnson, Belinda (Ron) Dean, Pamela (Tim) Snell, Laura (Mike) Hoover; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friend Randy Philips.
He was preceded in death by his mother Judy (McGivern) Tuck.
No services have been scheduled.
