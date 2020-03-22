Frank J. Corrin

Age 79, of Corunna, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit following a short illness. Frank was born Oct. 19, 1940, in Owosso, the son of James and Wilma (Birchmeier) Corrin. He grew up on his family farm in Owosso and attended Chesaning Union schools. He went on to MSU where he received bachelor and master degrees.
He married the love of his life Karen Kulhanek in Saginaw County on Aug. 1, 1964. A committed and dedicated family man, the pair went on to start their loving family which includes Frank’s surviving children Julie (Mark) Davis, Lynnea (Joe) Malatinsky, Scott (Jill) Corrin and Krista (Blake) Wegenke. Grandchildren are Lauren, Jan, Katlin, Luke, Taylor, Brooke, Alonna, Ava and Gavin.
Known for having a strong but quiet presence, Frank was an educator of thousands of students when he started teaching agriculture education in Millington and then at Corunna Public Schools for 35 years. He and the Corunna community created one of the best FFA chapters in the state of Michigan. Even in retirement, Frank continued to mentor youth and stayed involved with the Corunna and Michigan FFA, displaying his trademark traits of being a strong leader and always pursuing excellence.
Because of his belief in the youth of Shiawassee County, Frank was involved with the Shiawassee County Fair board and later became the president of the Friends of the Fair. Always generous with his time, Frank was named “Mr. Shiawassee County Fair” in 2019 after being involved with fair activities for over 54 years.
Outside of the classroom and fair, you could find Frank in the press box at Corunna football games. He was affectionately known as “The voice of the Corunna Cavaliers” for 50 years. Because of his dedication, he was inducted into the Michigan High School Coaches Hall of Fame and was part of the inaugural class of the Corunna Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.
With a love for agriculture and the outdoors, Frank, Karen and his family operated Corrin’s Strawberry Patch for 36 years, where many people enjoyed the fruits of Frank’s hard labor season after season, and many Corunna kids experienced their first job working under Frank’s kind, thoughtful and consistent guidance.
Throughout his life, Frank was open-handed with all that he was blessed with.
He was a dedicated and active member at St. Paul’s Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic minister, greeter and a volunteer with St. Joseph’s workers.
Those who knew him, know that Frank loved people. He was not a stranger to anyone. So, in his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cards, and attending Corunna and MSU sporting events with family and friends.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Vincent DePaul, Shiawassee County Fair and the Corunna Public Schools Educational Foundation Scholarships. Contributions can be sent to Nelson-House funeral home.
The family has requested that no flowers be sent.
Due to the current ban on public gatherings, the family will hold a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Michael O’Brien officiating.
At 10 a.m. on Monday, March 23, the last Frank Corrin “crop tour” will begin at the corner of King and Kingsley streets in Corunna. It will advance on Kingsley Street to McArthur before stopping at the Nick Annese Athletic Field press box. It will then progress to North Comstock Street and the middle school’s north parking lot momentarily, pausing at his classroom where he spent his days as a teacher, enriching the lives of children, one student at a time.
People wanting to pay their respects may park and remain in their cars in the Nick Annese Athletic Field parking lot or on Kingsley Street. Mourners can also assemble on the sidewalks of Kingsley, McArthur and Comstock streets, while complying with the social distancing requirements of at least six feet distance between people.
We look forward to a Celebration of Life at a later date when we can celebrate with Frank’s family and friends.
