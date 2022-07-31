Age 97, of Gaylord, formerly of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home today, Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a Rosary being prayed at 5 p.m.
Bessie was born July 8, 1925, in Perry, the daughter of Martin and Mary (Pavlica) Ocedek. She attended Perry Schools.
Bessie was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, she loved heading off to the casino and playing cards with her family and friends. She enjoyed crocheting and working on her puzzles. Bessie took pride in her garden and tending to her flowers, most of all she loved spending time with her family.
She married Adam P. Plulik at St. Mary’s Church in Morrice on Oct. 27, 1945. He predeceased her on Feb. 10, 2005.
Bessie was a homemaker who loved to take care of her children and grandchildren.
Bessie is survived by her daughter Jeanne (Robert) Kortier; grandchildren Kimberly Kortier, Stephanie Bushard, Chris Kortier, Kenney Plulik, Eric Plulik and PJ Plulik; great-grandchildren Landon, Payton, Wyatt, Joshua, Madilynn, Melanie, Jacob, Kayley, Khalen and Ashley; great-great-grandchildren Paulee Plulik III and Kelsey Plulik; along with many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Adam Pulik; son Paul Plulik; parents Martin and Mary Ocedek; brothers Joe (Antonia) Ocedek, Martin (Francis) Ocedek and Frank (Mary) Ocedek; sisters Julia (John) Plulik, Mary (Frank) Meyers and Anna (Tom) Zilenek; great-granddaughter Krystal Plulik.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer’s Surviving Family or The Family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
