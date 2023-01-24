Virginia Rosemary Watson

Age 84, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Mid-Michigan Hospice House, Lansing.
A funeral service will take place at noon, Friday, Jan. 27, at Owosso Free Methodist Church, 1249 N. Chipman St., Owosso, with the Rev. Bill Moull officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Nelson-House Funeral Home and also from 10 a.m. to the time of service Friday at the church.
Virginia was the daughter of John Stanley and Katherine L. (Tomczak) Karolewski, born in Midland, on June 18, 1938.
She married Earl E. Watson in Midland on April 23, 1960; he preceded her in death in October 2007.
Virginia worked at Dow Corning, Owosso Dry Cleaners, Betty’s Donuts, Strawsine Mfg and Walmart over the years.
Virginia was a member of the Owosso Free Methodist Church and the Owosso Eagle’s Auxiliary.
Virginia loved her Polish heritage: polka music and foods.
Virginia is survived by her children Cynthia (Michael) Woodard, Jeanette (Louis) Weekley and Earl (Rachelle) Watson; sisters Dorothy (Elden) Coats and Vickie (Ted) Balzer; stepsons Gary Watson, Danny (Monzelle) Watson and Dave (Kathy) Watson; 14 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Virginia was predeceased by her parents; husband Earl; sister Rita Stieg and granddaughter Tabitha.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family or Owosso Free Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.