Age 96, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Pleasant View.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Dieudonne Ntarakarutimana officiating. Burial will be held at St. Paul Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a rosary to follow at 4 p.m.
Lois was born March 9,1924, in Owosso, the daughter of Harry and Alma (Klueh) Sutphen.
She graduated from St. Paul High School in 1942 and was an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
Lois was a 50-year member of Shiawassee Extension Service as well as the Daughters of Isabella, Altar Society, AARP and Farm Bureau.
She enjoyed extension club meetings, watching her grandchildren play sports, knitting mittens, crocheting hangers, cross-country skiing, watching Lawrence Welk, and playing cards, such as, King Around the Corner.
Lois married Leo Frank Fisher at St. Paul Church on Oct. 27, 1945; he predeceased her in 2010.
Lois was a homemaker and spent her life caring for her family as well as working at Universal Electric.
Lois is survived by her daughters Margaret Burl, Kathleen Sparks (Gary Schultz) and Lori Fisher (Glenn Barnes); grandchildren Steve (Lynette) Burl, Lisa Burl, Heather (fiance Matt) Burl, Scott (Kathy) Sparks, Brian (Tammy) Sparks, Ashley (Zebulon) Perrin, Brooke (Dustin) Messer, and Taylor Porter; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother Paul (Barbara) Sutphen; and several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Leo Fisher, baby grandson Ryan Sparks, great-granddaughter Shonna Fuller, sister Ruth Kline and son-in laws Ronald Burl and James Sparks.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
