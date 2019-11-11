Age 85, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Owosso Owl’s Nest.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Beverly Ann Clapp was born June 23, 1934, in Owosso, a daughter of Clarence and Mollie (Brown) Clapp. On July 22, 1950, she married Howard Miner.
Beverly is survived by her daughter Fayelene (John) Spencer, daughter-in-law Sandra Miner, 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Miner in 1992; son Gary L. Miner Sr. in 2018; grandson Jeffery L. Spencer in 1972; and siblings Clarence (Josephine) Clapp, Robert (Roberta) Clapp, Earl (Marge) Clapp, Toby (Joseph) Limbaugh, Betty (Glen) Harris, Hershel (June) Miner, Hubert (Hazel) Miner and Perlis (Robert) Tyrell.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.