Marie Ella Kurney

Age 101, of Corunna, passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Walden officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Tree Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the funeral home.
Marie was born Dec. 24, 1920, in Caledonia Township, the daughter of William and Millie (Craig) Parr. At two weeks old her mother Millie passed away and she was raised by Lizzy and Arthur Phelps.
She graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1938, and earned a master’s degree in education from Central Michigan University.
Marie attended the Juddville United Methodist Church. She married Wayne Kurney in Owosso on May 28, 1945; he predeceased her.
Marie loved tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, quilting and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolutionary War.
Marie started her teaching career at Lewis and Martin, the one-room schoolhouse and later at Louise Peacock Elementary, as a kindergarten and first grade teacher. She retired from Corunna Public Schools after more than 32 years of service. She also volunteered as a superintendent at the Shiawassee County Fair in the quilting and sewing department.
Marie is survived by her children Waynette Topolski and Eugene “Gene” Kurney; grandchildren Laura (Jerry) Drouillard, Emily (John) Rosser, Amanda (Ron) Mrva and Justin (Leann) Kurney; great-grandchildren Wyatt, Aubrey and Easton Rosser, Alan, Olivia, Ella and Allie Mrva and Anna, Melanie, and Martin Kurney; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband; sisters Pauline McCall and Margaret Parr; daughter-in-law Wendy Kurney; and foster siblings Edna Phelps, Doris Allen, Ruby Eshelman and Reynolds Phelps.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
