Born May 11, 1931, to Gerald and Marion (Grieves) Stuart in Perry, passed away Feb. 8, 2020, at the age of 88.
Rod attended Perry schools. During high school he played multiple sports, after graduating he enrolled in the Navy and was honorably discharged. He worked at General Motors as an experimental tool-and-die maker, retiring after 42 years of employment.
Rod married the love of his life, Betty Mae Merchant, Feb. 28, 1952. They were married 66 years. Betty passed away in January 2018.
Rod loved his family; he also loved the people and the city of Perry. Rod sat on the school board and loved attending Perry sporting events. He was an avid golfer and reader, a gardener for Betty and an MSU sports fan.
Rod is survived by sons Mark (Fretta) and Kirk (Deby); grandchildren Aaron, Alejandra and Conor Stuart, Tiffany Yoder, Christine Hawkins, Lynn Williams (deceased); brothers Flint, Ted (Patsy) and Brian (Cherry); brother and sister-in-law Jack and Barbara Bentgen; great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and special caregivers Craig, Nicole and Tyger Whitbeck.
The family is forever grateful to Brookdale Delta, Clare Bridge memory care unit staff for their support and kindness to us and to Rod during the last months of his life.
A visitation celebrating Rod will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 214 S. Main St. in Perry. In lieu of flowers, contributions at suggested to the Perry Alumni Scholarship Fund, 2555 W. Britton Road, Perry, MI 48872.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
