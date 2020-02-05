Age 47, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare after losing his battle with cancer.
There will be no services at this time for James.
James was born June 15, 1972, in Owosso; the son of Dennis and Cheryl (Maurer) Rood.
He attended Chesaning schools.
James worked for several factories, did electrical work, roofing and worked on cars.
He enjoyed fishing, barbecues, guns and things related to the military.
James is survived by his mother Cheryl Rood; daughter Brandi (Jacob) Gates; a grandson on the way; siblings Sue (Darin) Grzena, Robert (Tamara) Olajos and Patrick Rood; nieces and nephews Nachole, Stephen, Sandra, Angelina (Shawn), David (Kennedy), Michael (Priscilla), Hannah and Elizabeth; 13 great-nieces and nephews, and one on the way; uncles Les (Becky) Rood, Jon Maurer and Orville Sjaaheim; aunts Joanne Luchenbill and Louis Rood; several cousins; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father Dennis; his grandparents; uncles Tom, Ed, Rick, John and Danny; and aunts Sharon, Nancy (Bob) and Nona (Lawrence).
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.