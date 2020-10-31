Florence I. Lyons

Age 94, of East Lansing, formerly of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Neptune Beach, Florida.
Florence was born March 19, 1926, in Mt. Clemens, to Fred and Laura Miller.
She graduated from Mt. Clemens High School and Michigan Normal College (now Eastern Michigan University). Florence was married to Marvin Lyons, of Owosso, for 72 years. He preceded her in death in May of this year. She was also preceded in death by daughter Susan Lyons in May of 2016. Florence moved from Owosso to East Lansing in 1998 and later to Burcham Hills in 2015.
Florence is survived by children Jane Waun of East Lansing, Becky (Dennis) Morgan of Neptune Beach, Florida and Mark (Debbie) Lyons of San Diego, California; eight grandsons and 14 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, private funeral services will be held. Her family is being served by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso.
