Age 92, of Corunna, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Tim Hadley officiating. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home, and from 10 a.m. until the service Friday.
Margaret was born in Owosso Sept. 13, 1928, the daughter of Andrew and Esther (Jeanjaquet) Goret.
Margaret married William Jaworsky Oct. 3, 1953, at her home on Geeck Road. Together, they operated a small farm and established Bill’s Shoes and Repair store in Durand, where she worked, and retired from after 59 years of service.
Margaret obtained her GED at the age of 55.
She attended Corunna Bible Chapel and looked forward to their potlucks. She enjoyed raising her children, tending her gardens and watching birds.
Margaret is survived by her children Paul Jaworsky, AnnaMarie (Edward) Tomczyk, Philip (Elaine) Jaworsky and Heidi (Randall) Dickinson; grandchildren Andrea (Richard Crane) McDonald, Paulette Sporte, Julie (Eric) Rye, Melissa (Chance) Myers, Rachel Tomczyk, Taylor (Andrew) Knickerbocker Emily (Caleb) Wood, Amanda Jaworsky and Luke Jaworsky; great-grandchildren Colton Sporte, Reagan Sporte, Avery Rye, Jack Rye and Ruthie Myers, Abigail Myers, and another great-grandchild on the way; sister Eva (Bob) May; and sister-in-law Marguerite Jaworsky.
She was predeceased by her parents, daughter Lydia McDonald and sister Martha Ivanits.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret’s memory to Corunna Bible chapel (corunnabible-chapel.org).
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
