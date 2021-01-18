James Frederick Dumond

Age 83, of Owosso, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at his home.
The funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Owosso Bible Church, 510 N. Baldwin Road in Owosso. The Rev. Josh Haley will celebrate, with burial to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Owosso. The Dumond family will receive visitors at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
James was born on Oct. 25, 1937, in Owosso, to the late Edward James and Mae Belle (Willis) Dumond. He graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1955. On Nov. 9, 1957, he married his high school sweetheart Helen Marie Didur in Owosso. Together they raised four children: Sheryl, James Jr. (Jamie), Denise and Jayne.
James spent most of his life as a dairy farmer and converted to crop farming in the mid-’90s. He spent time at Owosso Redi-Mix, where he enjoyed pouring concrete for many projects and homes around the county. He also worked at Harrelsons and many other odd jobs to make sure that his family was well taken care of. He enjoyed camping trips with his wife and being outdoors.
James is survived by his children Sheryl Kunnen, Denise (Bruce) Hudson, Jayne (Carol Kollek) Dumond all of Owosso; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife Helen on Dec. 20, 2013; his son, James Jr.; and brothers Donald and Duane.
The family requests that you wear casual attire for the service.
Memorial Contributions in Jim’s name can be directed to the Owosso Bible Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.