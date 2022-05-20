Susan Michelle Busnardo

Age 62, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 23, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills in Flushing.
The family will receive friends from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Susan was born July 19, 1959 in Flint. She was the daughter of Nickolas and Peggy (Vincent) Manych.
She graduated from Flint Central High School, where she lettered in basketball and volleyball for three years. As a youth, she played ringette — a non-contact sport akin to hockey using straight sticks with drag-tips and a rubber, pneumatic ring in place of a puck — and was also a coach in the Flint Ringette Association. She attended Michigan State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in social science and master’s degrees in education and psychology.
Sue will be remembered for always living life to the fullest. She enjoyed crafts and exploring the great outdoors — particularly camping and kayaking. Sue loved to read and learn. She spent time tutoring and reading to grade school kids at Perry Schools. She was a critical caregiver for terminally ill people at Hospice House of Shiawassee County. She also volunteered for the Shiawassee County Emergency Management. She served on the board for the Hospice House of Shiawassee County for several years.
She married the love of her life Frank Busnardo in Flint on Nov. 24, 1984.
Sue retired from Michigan State University Police Department as a Lieutenant in Emergency Management.
Susan is survived by her husband Frank; brothers Nickolas Manych (Susan Guerra) and Timothy (Susan) Manych; several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.