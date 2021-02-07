Age 78, also known as “Baldy Bill,” of Hale, formerly of Owosso, passed away at home under the care of hospice, with his family by his side Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.
He is survived by his beloved wife Sandra; loving children Jeremy W. (Jerri) Jones, of Bancroft and Elizabeth A. (Alan) Maxwell, of Shelbyville; grandchildren Scout Jones and Austin (Marley Fazio) Fineis; dear brother Walter (Micki) Jones of Owosso.
William was born June 28, 1942, in Owosso, to Byron Arthur and Dorlisca Marie (Warner) Jones. He graduated from Owosso High School.
He was a member of SASS, Wolverine Rangers, Sage Lake Community Watch and the Iosco Sportsmen Club, where he served as a range officer.
William was an avid sportsman and cowboy action shooter. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting, playing pool and poker with the neighbors and attending New Hope Church in Tawas.
Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life service will take place at the New Hope Church in Tawas.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of William to either the Iosco Sportsmens Club (P.O. Box 47, East Tawas, Michigan 48730) or the New Hope Church (686 Aulerich Road, East Tawas, Michigan 48730).
Online condolences may be shared at bureshfuneralhomes.com.
