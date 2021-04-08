Age 70, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at his home.
Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, at St. Robert Catholic Church. The Rev. Anthony Brooks will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Robert Catholic Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday.
Ralph was born in Owosso, March 12, 1951, the son of George and Velma (Sprehe) Londrigan. Ralph graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1970.
Ralph proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1971 to 1975, during Vietnam.
His naval service included visits to Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, and a year in the Philippine Islands.
Ralph was employed for over 20 years at the Michigan Athletic Club in East Lansing and earlier at Federal Forge, Inc., and as a groundskeeper in Lansing. He enjoyed family gatherings, car shows and watching sporting events.
He is survived by his brother G. William Londrigan and sister Ann (Everett) Niemann.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and brother Eddie.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
