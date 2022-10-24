Alfred ‘Al’ Earl Holler

Age 97, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
Age 97, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the funeral home.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Alfred was the son of Earl and Genevieve (Davis) Holler, born in Gaines Township on May 8, 1925.
He was a graduate of Morrice High School, class of 1943.
On Dec. 20, 1947, he married Shirley J. Ballou at Trinity United Methodist Church; she predeceased him on Dec. 23, 2017, after celebrating 70 years of marriage. Al honorably served in the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II as a crew chief for the B17 and P38 bombers serving in England, France, Italy, Ireland and Africa. He was a charter life member of the Owosso VFW Post No. 9455 and was the oldest surviving member of their founding fathers.
He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a Cub Scout leader at Bryant School. Al worked at GM Oldsmobile Plant No. 1, Main Plant Building No. 40-Tool Room in Lansing, for 37 1/2 years as a maintenance welder.
He loved NASCAR, going to the Owosso Speedway and was an avid Michigan State University fan. He loved sports of all kinds and passed that interest onto his family.
Alfred is survived by children Diane Piercy, Dan (Becky) Holler, Debbie (John) Smith and Gary Watson; 10 grandchildren Dawn (Steve) Whitaker, Jason Duncan (Heather Maasch), Brady Duncan, Nichole (Mike) Robinson, Tiffany (Joe) Huff, Garret Smith, Scott (Michelle) Piercy, Melissa (Jason) Hicks, Zachary Piercy and Charles Watson; 11 great-grandchildren Lilly Huff, Travis Hayward, Tiana (Anthony) Oliver, Nicole (Chris) Kane, Mak Furstenberg, Ashlyn Piercy, Jack Hicks IV, Jeffrey Hicks, Ashlyn D’Arcy, Gunner Belchick and Dylan (Clarissa) Watson; eight great-great-grandchildren Olivia Oliver, James, Matthew and Elizabeth Kane, Mia, Lucas, Jessie and Mika Watson; siblings Irene Montroy and Merle (Dorothy) Holler; special friends Michelle (Larry) and Abby Jean Gaines; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by son-in-law Tom Piercy, daughter-in-law Rita Watson and granddaughter-in-law Beth Duncan.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Owosso VFW Post No. 9455.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
