Bessie A. Harris

Age 95, of Chesaning, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in New Lothrop.

Bessie was born May 4, 1927, in Chesaning to the late John and Mary (Vitek) Bila and was a resident of Chesaning most of her life. As a child, she attended Mills School at Ditch and Amman roads. Bessie was united in marriage to Leo Harris on April 19, 1947. He preceded her in death on Aug. 11, 1981.

