Bessie A. Harris

Age 95, of Chesaning, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in New Lothrop.
Bessie was born May 4, 1927, in Chesaning to the late John and Mary (Vitek) Bila and was a resident of Chesaning most of her life. As a child, she attended Mills School at Ditch and Amman roads. Bessie was united in marriage to Leo Harris on April 19, 1947. He preceded her in death on Aug. 11, 1981.
Mrs. Harris had been employed at Redmond’s in Owosso then Montrose Nursing Home. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Maple Grove and the Daughters of Isabella. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren, raising her seven children, sewing, cross stitching, baking, canning, gardening, playing cards, working on the farm, picking hickory nuts, polka dancing and gathering with her family.
Surviving are her children Ronald (Patricia), Richard (Pam), Kenneth (Brenda), Dorothy (Bob) Birchmeier, Dennis (Sheila) and Carl (Jill); 21 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her son James Harris and brothers John Bila and Joseph (Elaine) Bila.
A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Maple Grave. The Rev. John Cotter officiating. Burial to follow in St. Michael Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Misiuk Funeral Home in Chesaning where a vigil service will take place at 7 p.m. and a rosary will be prayed at 8 p.m. by the Knights of Columbus St. Christopher Council No. 2943. Visitation will also be from 10 a.m. until the Funeral Mass Thursday at the church.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the wishes of her family.
