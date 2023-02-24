Helen Elaine Hodorovich

Age 77, of Flint, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at her residence.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Luncheon to follow the burial at The ZCBJ Hall.
The family will receive friends 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the funeral home.
Helen was born June 1, 1945 in Owosso, the daughter of John H. and Imilda L. (Lombardi) Schmidt.
She attended Flint Central High School.
Helen enjoyed arts; especially painting, as well as bowling, softball, golf and in her early years, she raced cars. Most of all, Helen loved time spent with her family.
She retired from General Motors as a fork truck driver.
Helen is survived by her son Joseph (Traci) Hodorovich, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, brother Johnny Schmidt and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her daughter Tina Oakley; parents; and sisters Jackie Jones, Joyce Boledovich and Emma Schmidt.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the McFarlan Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.