Age 92, of Durand, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home Monday, May 4, 2020.
A private family graveside service will take place and a public memorial service will be announced at a later date by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
Ruth was born Sept. 8, 1927, in Lansing to Frank and Louise Perry. On June 3, 1950, she married Paul N. Anibal in Lansing and together they raised six children. Ruth was a faithful member of the Durand Free Methodist Church. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, sewing, and baking.
Mrs. Anibal is survived by her children David (Jenny) Anibal, Rachel (Doug) Littrell, Jean (Ron) Bassham, John (Amy) Anibal, Mark (Marilyn) Anibal and Mary (Jim) Newcomb; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister Lilly Skiffington.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, April 13, 2011, and seven siblings.
Memorial contributions given in Ruth’s name are suggested to the Paul and Ruth Medical Scholarship Fund in care of Spring Arbor University. Online condolences may be shared with her family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
